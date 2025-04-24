Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists using the M2 have been warned that it could be several days before a potential danger at a busy junction is repaired.

Trafficwatch NI reported just before 7am on Wednesday that the traffic signals at the M2 southbound off-slip at the Fortwilliam junction are currently out of action due to a cable fault.

In a further update, road users were advised “this is not a quick fix fault and could be a number of days before repairs are completed”.

Motorists on the slip road and on the roundabout are urged to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs can be completed.