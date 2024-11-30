Police closed a section of the M2 motorway on Saturday morning due to an incident.

The motorway was closed in both directions earlier, with traffic travelling northwards being directed off at Greencastle as all three lanes were closed at the hill section.

The motorway was also closed south bound at Sandyknowes. The motorway on-slip lanes city bound at Sandyknowes and Greencastle also closed

In an update at around 8pm, police said the city bound lanes re-opened although the country bound lanes at the hill section remained closed.

The motorway was reopened again in both directions at around 9.10am.

No further details have been given regarding the incident. A PSNI spokesperson said an update will follow in due course.