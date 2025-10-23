M2 motorway crash near Antrim leading to delays, PSNI warn
Police are advising motorists of delays due to a road traffic collision on the Belfast-bound carriageway of the M2 motorway at Antrim, near junction 6.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.40am on Thursday that a three-vehicle crash had taken place on the outer lane between M22 J1 Dunsilly and J7 Antrim.
It is understood the collision is passable in the inside lane.
Police urged motorists to leave extra time for their journey or seek an alternative route.