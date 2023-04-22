Register
M2 motorway delays likely due to weekend closures for roadworks

Motorists are being warned of delays on the M2 this weekend as essential maintenance works are carried out.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:04 BST

The M2 southbound carriageway between Junction 4 at Sandyknowes and Junction 2 at Greencastle will have either lane or a full closures in operation on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, as follows:

  • Saturday, from 8am to 8pm - lane closure
  • Saturday, from 8pm to 10am on Sunday – full closure
  • Sunday, from 10am to 8pm – lane closure
  • Sunday, from 8pm to 6am on Monday – full closure

An alternative route is: Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, Greencastle onslip, M2 Motorway southbound

Sandyknowes roundabout at Glengormley. Picture: GoogleSandyknowes roundabout at Glengormley. Picture: Google
Sandyknowes roundabout at Glengormley. Picture: Google

There will be a temporary 50 mph speed limit on the M2 southbound carriageway 2.5km north of Junction 4 at Sandyknowes to 1.2km south of the Arthur Overbridge in operation all weekend until 6am on Monday.

Road-users are advised that delays can be expected and they should allow extra time for journeys in this area until the works are completed.

