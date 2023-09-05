M2 motorway multi-vehicle collision leaves traffic 'at a standstill'
Motorists are being warned of severe traffic congestion on the M2 near Antrim following a multi-vehicle collision.
Trafficwatch NI reported shortly before 8am on Tuesday morning (September 5) that traffic is at a standstill in the area due to the crash on the M2 citybound after the Dunsilly junction.
There are no further details at present.