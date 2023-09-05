Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

M2 motorway multi-vehicle collision leaves traffic 'at a standstill'

Motorists are being warned of severe traffic congestion on the M2 near Antrim following a multi-vehicle collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:17 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Trafficwatch NI reported shortly before 8am on Tuesday morning (September 5) that traffic is at a standstill in the area due to the crash on the M2 citybound after the Dunsilly junction.

There are no further details at present.

Related topics:MotoristsAntrim