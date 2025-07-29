M2 Nelson Street cleared and lane reopened
The M2 southbound, at the junction of Nelson Street, has now been cleared with the lane now fully re-opened, police have said.
It follows an earlier report of a broken down lorry.
It follows an earlier report of a broken down lorry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.