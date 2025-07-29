M2 Nelson Street cleared and lane reopened

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 12:56 BST
The M2 southbound, at the junction of Nelson Street, has now been cleared with the lane now fully re-opened, police have said.

It follows an earlier report of a broken down lorry.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice