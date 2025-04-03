M2 northbound J4 Sandyknowes: lengthy delays due to HGV incident
Motorists are advised of a broken down HGV on the M2 northbound at the end of the northbound off-slip at the traffic signals onto the Sandyknowes Roundabout
Trafficwatch NI says there are lengthy knock-on delays back to J2 Greencastle (16:45).
