M2 northbound J4 Sandyknowes: lengthy delays due to HGV incident

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
Motorists are advised of a broken down HGV on the M2 northbound at the end of the northbound off-slip at the traffic signals onto the Sandyknowes Roundabout

Trafficwatch NI says there are lengthy knock-on delays back to J2 Greencastle (16:45).

