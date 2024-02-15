M2 northbound reopened after earlier multiple-vehicle collision at Templepatrick junction
Trafficwatch NI is advising road users the M2 northbound has now reopened following an earlier collision at J5 Templepatrick.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the multiple-vehicle incident, police were warning of long tailbacks on the M2 with drivers urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.