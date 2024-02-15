Register
M2 northbound reopened after earlier multiple-vehicle collision at Templepatrick junction

Trafficwatch NI is advising road users the M2 northbound has now reopened following an earlier collision at J5 Templepatrick.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Feb 2024, 18:18 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 19:31 GMT
Following the multiple-vehicle incident, police were warning of long tailbacks on the M2 with drivers urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.