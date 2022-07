A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The overnight resurfacing of the M2 northbound at Junction 2 Greencastle has over run this morning (July 5).

“The M2 has reopened to traffic at Greencastle, but is down to one lane northbound at Junction 2 through the roadworks and will remain so through the morning rush hour.”