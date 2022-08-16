M2 resurfacing works ‘postponed’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the programme of works were made public yesterday (Monday), with a Department for Infrastructure (DFI) spokesperson stating: “From 8pm on August 19 until 8am on August 20, a full closure will be in operation, including Sandyknowes southbound on-slip.

Between 8am and 8pm on Saturday, lanes one and two will be closed from Sandyknowes on-slip, including the southbound on-slip merge. Lane three will be operational.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, M2 lanes one and two will be closed from Sandyknowes on-slip, including southbound on-slip merge. Lane three will be operational.

M2 southbound. (Pic by Google).

M2 lanes one and two will be closed from Sandyknowes on-slip, including Sandyknowes southbound on-slip merge from 6am on Sunday until 5am on Monday, August 22.

The Departmental spokesperson added: “The diversion route in place during the full closure will be via Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O’Neill Road, Station Road.

Read more: Ballyclare road closed for resurfacing works

“Road users are advised of possible delays and are asked to allow extra time for journeys in this area during the weekend of the works.”