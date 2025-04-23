M2 road-users warned of potential danger at busy junction
Motorists using the M2 have been warned of a potential danger at a busy junction.
Trafficwatch NI reported just before 7am on Wednesday that the traffic signals at the M2 southbound off-slip at the Fortwilliam junction are currently out of action.
Road users are urged to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs can be completed.
