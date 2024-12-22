M2: section of motorway closed due to car on fire

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 23:03 GMT
Motorists have been warned that a stretch of the M2 motorway is closed due to a car fire.

Trafficwatch NI reported the motorway is closed northbound just after junction 5 at Templepatrick.

Traffic is currently being diverted off at junction 5

