M2: section of motorway closed due to car on fire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists have been warned that a stretch of the M2 motorway is closed due to a car fire.
Trafficwatch NI reported the motorway is closed northbound just after junction 5 at Templepatrick.
Traffic is currently being diverted off at junction 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.