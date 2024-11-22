M2 soutbound: update after two-vehicle collision at slip road for Antrim Area Hospital

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 14:05 GMT
Traffic & Travel. Photo: PixabayTraffic & Travel. Photo: Pixabay
The M2 Motorway Southbound at the slip road for the Antrim Area Hospital has now reopened after an earlier road traffic collision on Friday ( November 22).

Police had been advising motorists to avoid the area during the incident.

