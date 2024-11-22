M2 soutbound: update after two-vehicle collision at slip road for Antrim Area Hospital
The M2 Motorway Southbound at the slip road for the Antrim Area Hospital has now reopened after an earlier road traffic collision on Friday ( November 22).
Police had been advising motorists to avoid the area during the incident.
