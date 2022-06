A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Resurfacing of the M2 northbound between Junction 2 Greencastle and Junction 4 Sandyknowes is planned for weekends during June and July.

“This will involve either a full closure or lane closure.”

A full closure will operate between 9pm on Friday, June 17 to 9am on Saturday, June 18.

The M2 motorway. Picture: Google

Between 9am on June 18 and 6am on Monday, June 20, one lane will be open to traffic.

Details of further closures are to be announced.