M2: traffic delays due to broken down vehicle

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 08:06 BST
Motorists using the M2 on Wednesday morning are being warned of delays due to a broken down vehicle.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.53am that a vehicle had broken down in the outer lane of the M2 on the approach to Duncrue Street.

The vehicle is reported to be passable in the inner and outer lanes, but motorists are warned that delays are inevitable until it has been recovered.

