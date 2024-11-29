Police are warning of long tailbacks and traffic disruption on the M2 northbound following several collisions late on Friday afternoon.

Trafficwatch NI is reporting a collision on the M5 lanes on the foreshore after Fortwilliam and a further collision at Greencastle.

Another collision has also been reported on the outer lane of the hill section of the motorway at Bellevue.

Motorists are urged to find alternative routes where possible.