The PSNI issued a traffic alert shortly after 7.30pm warning motorists that part of the M3 is closed prior to the Westlink westbound.

The closure is as a result of a collision at Great Georges Street.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trafficwatch NI had earlier reported the A12 Westlink westbound is closed as is the M3 at Nelson Street off-slip.

Road-users are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.