M5 to be closed for repairs

Road users are advised that a section of the M5 motorway will be closed overnight for repair works.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:21 pm

The M5 northbound will be closed from the M2 Foreshore to Rushpark Roundabout.

The carriageway will be closed from 11pm tonight (Wednesday) to facilitate category one carriageway repairs.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An alternative route is via M2 northbound Junction 2 off-slip, A2 Shore Road, Rushpark Roundabout.”

M5 northbound. (Pic by Google).

The work is being carried out by DfI Roads contractors.

Motorists are advised to expect estimated delays of up to five minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 6am on Thursday, March 31.

