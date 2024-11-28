Maghera: diversions in place after collision at junction on Glenshane Road

Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:15 BST

Road users are advised diversions are in place on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, at its junction with the Mullagh Road due to a traffic collision on Thursday, November 28.

Police say motorists should seek an alternative route for their journeys at this time.

