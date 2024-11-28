Maghera: diversions in place after collision at junction on Glenshane Road
Road users are advised diversions are in place on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, at its junction with the Mullagh Road due to a traffic collision on Thursday, November 28.
Police say motorists should seek an alternative route for their journeys at this time.
