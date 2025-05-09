Maghera: road closed in both directions following three-vehicle collision
A road has been closed in Maghera following a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Friday afternoon.
The Tobermore Road is currently closed in both directions.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
