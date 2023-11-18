Maghera road closure following traffic collision
Motorists have been warned of a road closure following a traffic collision in the Maghera area.
The Moneysharvan Road is closed in both directions between the junctions with Ballymacilcurr Road and Kilrea Road.
In a statement issued on Saturday evening, police asked road-users to exercise caution and seek alternative routes for their journeys.