Magherafelt: appeal for information about scrambler rider's fatal collision

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regarding a road traffic collision on the Castledawson Road, Magherafelt on Saturday August 13, which tragically resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:15 am

Father-of-two Ryan Spiers from The Loup area of Moneymore was riding a scrambler bike.

Sergeant Maguire said: “Shortly after 4.00pm, police on patrol came across the scene of a collision involving a scrambler-type motorcycle.

"The rider, later confirmed as Ryan Speirs, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Police area appealing for information about collision in which Ryan Spiers died.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.”

You can also use the reporting form via the PSNI website.

Scrambler rider Ryan Speirs killed in Magherafelt crash to be laid to rest