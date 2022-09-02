Magherafelt: appeal for information about scrambler rider's fatal collision
Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regarding a road traffic collision on the Castledawson Road, Magherafelt on Saturday August 13, which tragically resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Father-of-two Ryan Spiers from The Loup area of Moneymore was riding a scrambler bike.
Sergeant Maguire said: “Shortly after 4.00pm, police on patrol came across the scene of a collision involving a scrambler-type motorcycle.
"The rider, later confirmed as Ryan Speirs, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.”
You can also use the reporting form via the PSNI website.