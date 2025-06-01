Magherafelt: Diversions in place following traffic collision
Motorists are being warned of a road closure in the Magherafelt area following a road traffic collision.
Police said local diversions are currently in place in the vicinity of the Tobermore Road.
They have asked road-users to seek alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.