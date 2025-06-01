Magherafelt: Diversions in place following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:53 BST

Motorists are being warned of a road closure in the Magherafelt area following a road traffic collision.

Police said local diversions are currently in place in the vicinity of the Tobermore Road.

They have asked road-users to seek alternative routes.

