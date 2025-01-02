Magherafelt: Mid Ulster police continuing to investigate New Year's Eve town collision

By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:17 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:28 GMT
Mid Ulster police say they are continuing to conduct enquiries into a collison in the Oakvale Drive area of Magherafelt on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including Air Ambulance NI, attended the scene on New Year's Eve afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "There are no further details at present but an update will be provided in due course."

