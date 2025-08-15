Magherafelt: Roadworks on installation of new gas mains continue in town centre

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
Motorists are advised that roadworks in relation with the upgrade of the gas infrastructure continue in Magherafelt town centre area.

Queen Street, Magherafelt - one way closure - from junction with Market Street to Junction with Queens Avenue.

One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - Installation of new gas mains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Closure to operate daily 9:30 to 4.30pm until Sunday, August 24.

Roadworks expected in Queen Street, Magherafelt, next week | NI Worldplaceholder image
Roadworks expected in Queen Street, Magherafelt, next week | NI World

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route Moneymore Road, Magherafelt Bypass, Ballyronan Road, Meeting Street, Market Street.

placeholder image
Read More
More than £55m to be invested in Mid Ulster economy creating 450 new jobs across...

Rainey Street, Magherafelt - one way closure - from junction with Queen Street to Junction with Tobermore Road.

One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.

Closure to operate continuous until Wednesday, August 20.

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Magherafelt bypass - lane closure - from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.

Closure to operate continuous until Monday, August 25.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice