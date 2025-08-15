Magherafelt: Roadworks on installation of new gas mains continue in town centre

Motorists are advised that roadworks in relation with the upgrade of the gas infrastructure continue in Magherafelt town centre area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Street, Magherafelt - one way closure - from junction with Market Street to Junction with Queens Avenue.

One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - Installation of new gas mains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure to operate daily 9:30 to 4.30pm until Sunday, August 24.

Roadworks expected in Queen Street, Magherafelt, next week | NI World

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route Moneymore Road, Magherafelt Bypass, Ballyronan Road, Meeting Street, Market Street.

Rainey Street, Magherafelt - one way closure - from junction with Queen Street to Junction with Tobermore Road.

One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.

Closure to operate continuous until Wednesday, August 20.

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Magherafelt bypass - lane closure - from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.

Closure to operate continuous until Monday, August 25.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.