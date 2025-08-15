Magherafelt: Roadworks on installation of new gas mains continue in town centre
Queen Street, Magherafelt - one way closure - from junction with Market Street to Junction with Queens Avenue.
One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve - Installation of new gas mains.
Closure to operate daily 9:30 to 4.30pm until Sunday, August 24.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route Moneymore Road, Magherafelt Bypass, Ballyronan Road, Meeting Street, Market Street.
Rainey Street, Magherafelt - one way closure - from junction with Queen Street to Junction with Tobermore Road.
One way closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.
Closure to operate continuous until Wednesday, August 20.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Magherafelt bypass - lane closure - from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.
Closure to operate continuous until Monday, August 25.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.