Magilligan security alert caused by unexploded World War II shell

An overnight security alert in Magilligan has ended.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT
Police attended a report of what was believed to have been a historic piece of munition in the Point Road area just before 6pm on Monday, February 26.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene on Tuesday and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which was declared to be an unexploded World War II shell.

The area has now re-opened to motorists and members of the public, with all cordons having been lifted.

