Magilligan security alert caused by unexploded World War II shell
An overnight security alert in Magilligan has ended.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police attended a report of what was believed to have been a historic piece of munition in the Point Road area just before 6pm on Monday, February 26.
Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene on Tuesday and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which was declared to be an unexploded World War II shell.
The area has now re-opened to motorists and members of the public, with all cordons having been lifted.