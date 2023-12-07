Main road near Abbey Centre reopened following flooding
Motorists are advised that the Shore Road in Newtownabbey has reopened to traffic this afternoon (Thursday) following an earlier closure due to flooding in the area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road users had been advised to avoid the region after the carriageway was closed between the Mill Road and Longwood Road earlier today (December 7).
Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, which was closed between the Mill Road and the Longwood Road due to flooding earlier this afternoon, has now reopened.”