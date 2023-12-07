Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Road users had been advised to avoid the region after the carriageway was closed between the Mill Road and Longwood Road earlier today (December 7).

Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, which was closed between the Mill Road and the Longwood Road due to flooding earlier this afternoon, has now reopened.”