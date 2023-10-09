‘Major delays’ after section of M2 motorway closed
Motorists are being advised to expect “major delays” in the vicinity of the Belfast-bound lanes of the M2 hill section after a stretch of carriageway was closed this morning (Monday).
Detailing the incident on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road Users are advised that the M2 is closed southbound from Sandyknowes to Greencastle due to an ongoing incident.
"Expect major delays within the area. Please find an alternative route for your journey.”
There are no further details at this time.