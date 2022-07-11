Major Lisburn roadworks to take three months to complete

The Department for Infrastructure has announced that road closures and diversions will be necessary in order to complete the works at the Prince William Road / Knockmore Road junction.

The Department says the developer-led scheme will result in “significant improvement” to increase the capacity of the road layout and enhance the pedestrian facilities at the junction to include widening to the junction, provision of a left slip lane into Knockmore Road and the provision of Puffin controlled pedestrian crossings within the junction layout.

“Due to the significant nature of the scheme and to ensure the safety of road users and road workers, it will be necessary to close Prince William Road northbound from the July 18 for six weeks,” Department spokesperson said.

“A diversion will be clearly signed and operate via Antrim Road, Pond Park Road and Derriaghy Road.

“During September and October, the junction will return to two-way traffic with the remainder of the works completed during off-peak lane closures.

“Further road closures will be required towards the end of the scheme for surfacing of the junction, however these will be timed to minimise the impact on road users.

“The Department has worked with the developer to programme the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise disruption, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply will all temporary traffic restrictions.”

The busy Prince William Road / Knockmore Road junction in Lisburn. Picture: Google