Motorists are advised that a series of road closures will be in operation during a programme of resurfacing works in Larne this month.

Commenting on the scheme, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A major resurfacing scheme will commence on the A2 Circular Road - Circular Road Roundabout (from its junction with Station Road to its junction with Circular Road Roundabout) on Saturday, November 4 at 9pm and subject to favourable weather be completed by Friday, December 1.

“The work will be undertaken off-peak (9.30am to 4.30pm), overnight and over a number of weekends to reduce the impact on commuter traffic

“A road closure will begin on November 4 at 9pm, running until 6pm on November 5.

Circular Road, Larne. (Pic: Google).

“A lane closure will start at 9.30am on November 13, operating until 4.30pm on November 16 (four days, off-peak only).

“A road closure will run from 9pm on November 18 until 6pm on November 19.

“There will be a road closure between 6am and 6pm on November 26.

“There will also be a road closure beginning at 10pm on November 27, running until 6am on December 1 (four nights – overnight only).

"Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey during the closures.”

An alternative route has been suggested for traffic from Glenarm Road via Victoria Road, Pound Street and A8 Harbour Highway/Ballymena Road.

For traffic from A8 Harbour Highway, road users are advised to use the A8 Harbour Highway/Ballymena Road, Antiville Rounabout, A8 Ballymena Road, Pound Street, Victoria Road and A2 Glenarm Road.