The scheme has been welcomed by South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair, who has been campaigning for improved cycle infrastructure in the region.
Mr Blair explained: “For some time now my Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council colleague for the Glengormley Urban area, Ald Julian McGrath, and I have been pursuing improved cycling networks in the area to better connect local residents with established cycle routes elsewhere, such as the North Foreshore route at Whiteabbey to Duncrue.
"Scullions Road was identified as a key part of this, assisting those who live in Mallusk and I had raised this with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and in written questions to the former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon when she was in post.
“I was pleased when it was confirmed that this stretch of footway would be done and a cycle lane included.”
Mr Blair added: "Now it seems long awaited work is underway and this is very welcome. I have written to the Department to seek formal confirmation of planned works and to ask if the footway on the other side of Scullions Road will be upgraded to the same level.
"I, along with my Alliance Party colleagues, Ald McGrath in the Glengormley DEA and Cllr Andrew McAuley in Mallusk, will continue to work for improved connectivity and ways to link routes through more congested areas such as Sandyknowes and the centre of Glengormley.”