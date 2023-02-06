Works to improve the quality of footpaths and provide active travel options in the Scullions Road area of Mallusk are underway.

The scheme has been welcomed by South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair, who has been campaigning for improved cycle infrastructure in the region.

Mr Blair explained: “For some time now my Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council colleague for the Glengormley Urban area, Ald Julian McGrath, and I have been pursuing improved cycling networks in the area to better connect local residents with established cycle routes elsewhere, such as the North Foreshore route at Whiteabbey to Duncrue.

"Scullions Road was identified as a key part of this, assisting those who live in Mallusk and I had raised this with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and in written questions to the former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon when she was in post.

Works underway in the Scullions Road area of Mallusk.

“I was pleased when it was confirmed that this stretch of footway would be done and a cycle lane included.”

Mr Blair added: "Now it seems long awaited work is underway and this is very welcome. I have written to the Department to seek formal confirmation of planned works and to ask if the footway on the other side of Scullions Road will be upgraded to the same level.