Motorists have been warned that further traffic disruption is being caused in the Mallusk area following a collision this morning (Tuesday, March 14).

Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions.

In a latest update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists should avoid Park Road, Newtownabbey. The route is blocked with traffic due to the closures in place following the collision close to Mallusk Industrial Estate”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read this: Joe Biden will visit Northern Ireland to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

The Scullions Road junction with Mallusk Road. Picture: Google