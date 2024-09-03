Man (35) dies after vehicle collides with a tree in Kilrea
A 35-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in Kilrea.
The man was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a tree after it left the Agivey Road around 8.40pm on Monday, September 2.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries. The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”
