Man (60s) in a ‘critical condition’ after collision involving a pedestrian and lorry on the M1
In an appeal for information, police said: “At around 6.50am, it was reported that a collision had occurred between a pedestrian and a lorry travelling on the motorway west-bound. The road, closed for seven hours, has now fully reopened.
“The injured man, aged in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital.
“An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 432 28/07/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
