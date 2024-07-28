Man (60s) in a ‘critical condition’ after collision involving a pedestrian and lorry on the M1

Published 28th Jul 2024, 17:23 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 17:24 BST
A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious collision on the M1 between Belfast and Lisburn on Sunday, (July 28) morning.

In an appeal for information, police said: “At around 6.50am, it was reported that a collision had occurred between a pedestrian and a lorry travelling on the motorway west-bound. The road, closed for seven hours, has now fully reopened.

“The injured man, aged in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photo: PacemakerEmergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photo: Pacemaker
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 432 28/07/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

