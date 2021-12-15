Man aged 43 charged with attempted murder and kidnap over man found in field

The PSNI

At around 8.15am that day police received a report that a man had been discovered lying in a field close the Lisnamurrikin Road.

He had sustained a number of wounds and was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

At the time detectives said they were investigating a link between this and a silver Volvo being found on fire on Doury Road, a long rural road to the north of Ballymena.

The 43-year-old is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via videolink tomorrow (December 16).

It is thought four other men – aged 36, 38, 39 and 51 – were previously charged with attempted murder, arson and kidnap in connection with this incident.

