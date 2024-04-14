Man being treated for 'serious' injuries after Fermanagh road traffic collision
A man is being treated in hospital for “serious” injuries after a road traffic collision in the Sligo Road area of Letterbreen, Co Fermanagh, on Sunday (April 14)
The collision, which involved a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Suzuki motorbike, was reported to police shortly before 11:30am.
In a statement on Monday (April 15), the PSNI said: “A man in his 20s, believed to be the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be serious.
"Police would to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 666 14/04/24.”
The road, which had been closed following the incident, has now reopened.
