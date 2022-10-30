Man dies after crash in Magheralin
Police have confirmed a man has died following a road traffic collision in the Magheralin area this morning.
They have also appealed for anyone who can help them in their investigation into the crash to come forward.
The collision took place in the Orange Lane area.
Road closures which had been put in place this morning in place at the Orange Lane junction of Drumnabreeze Road and the Newforge Road have now been lifted.
A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 608 of 30/10/22.