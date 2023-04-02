Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Fintona on Sunday, April 2.

The crash took place in the Garvallagh Road area.

Sergeant McIvor said: “At around 3:10pm, it was reported to police that a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident. One man sadly died at the scene following his injuries.

"The Garvallagh Road was reopened following the incident.

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision in Fintona.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, April 2 who police believe can assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23.”

