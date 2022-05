The collision - which took place shortly after 8.20pm last night (Tuesday, May 24) - involved a blue Ford Ka, a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s, who was the driver of the Ford Ka, was treated at the scene but sadly has died from his injuries.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted.

Diversions are in place.