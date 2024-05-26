A man in his 30s has died following a road collision on the Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare late on Saturday night, May 25. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownabbey

The crash happened on the Ballyrobert Road, just outside Ballyclare, late on Saturday night.

PSNI Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of 25/05/24.