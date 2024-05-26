Man dies in Newtownabbey road traffic crash
The crash happened on the Ballyrobert Road, just outside Ballyclare, late on Saturday night.
PSNI Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.
"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of 25/05/24.
The Ballyrobert Road was closed in both directions for several hours following the incident and has now reopened.
