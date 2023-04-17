Police are appealing for information after a serious single vehicle road traffic collision in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill, Co Armagh, on Sunday (April 16).

Inspector Browne said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm, involving a blue Mercedes A Class. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 1423 of 16/04/23.”

