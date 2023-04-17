Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
44 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
12 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
13 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
14 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
15 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
23 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Man in ‘critical condition’ after Richhill collision

Police are appealing for information after a serious single vehicle road traffic collision in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill, Co Armagh, on Sunday (April 16).

By Terry Ferry
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST

Inspector Browne said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm, involving a blue Mercedes A Class. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 1423 of 16/04/23.”

Read More
Portadown road tragedy: teenage pedestrian passes away after collision on Moy Ro...
Related topics:PoliceNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service