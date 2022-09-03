Man in his 20s dies after van crashes into ditch

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have renewed there appeal for information about the one-vehicle collision on the Tummery Road area of Dromore on Saturday, August 20.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.

“Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and sadly one man has now died.

Police are appealing to witnesses to contact them.