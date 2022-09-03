Man in his 20s dies after van crashes into ditch
A man in his 20s has died two weeks after being found injured inside a van which crashed into a ditch in County Tyrone.
Police have renewed there appeal for information about the one-vehicle collision on the Tummery Road area of Dromore on Saturday, August 20.
A police spokesperson said: “Our officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.
“Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and sadly one man has now died.
Most Popular
“We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 527 20/08/22.”