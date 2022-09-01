Man in his 80s dies following collision between bus and van

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.30am, it was reported that a bus and a silver Citroen Berlingo van had been involved in a collision.

"One man, aged in his 80’s and believed to be the driver of the van, received medical treatment but sadly died at the scene.

“The Moy Road was closed for some time but has since re-opened.

