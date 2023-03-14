Police attended a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan, in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey shortly after 7.40am this morning, Tuesday, March 14.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
"The Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, which were closed for a period of time have both now re-opened.
"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 248 14/03/23.”