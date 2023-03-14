A male pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a traffic collision this morning in Mallusk.

Police attended a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan, in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey shortly after 7.40am this morning, Tuesday, March 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"The Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, which were closed for a period of time have both now re-opened.

Police at the scene of a road traffic collision at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road were closed in both directions for several hours. Picture: Pacemaker

