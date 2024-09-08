A man was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle traffic collision in the north Antrim area on Sunday.

The crash, which happened on the Priestland Road near Bushmills, was reported to police shortly before 9am.

A police spokesperson said one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Priestland Road was closed to traffic for a time in both directions between the Ballybogey Road and Bushmills.