Man taken to hospital following traffic collision near Bushmills

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Sep 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 08:39 BST

A man was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle traffic collision in the north Antrim area on Sunday.

The crash, which happened on the Priestland Road near Bushmills, was reported to police shortly before 9am.

A police spokesperson said one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Priestland Road was closed to traffic for a time in both directions between the Ballybogey Road and Bushmills.

