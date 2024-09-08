Man taken to hospital following traffic collision near Bushmills
A man was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle traffic collision in the north Antrim area on Sunday.
The crash, which happened on the Priestland Road near Bushmills, was reported to police shortly before 9am.
A police spokesperson said one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Priestland Road was closed to traffic for a time in both directions between the Ballybogey Road and Bushmills.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.