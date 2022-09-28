Man who died in Tyrone road traffic accident named as Niall McDonald
Police say the pedestrian who died in a single vehicle collision in Aughnacloy was Niall McDonald from the Dungannon area.
Forty-four-year-old Mr McDonald was walking at Tullyvar Road on Monday night.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”