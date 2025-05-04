Markethill road closed following serious traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 19:16 BST
There has been a serious road traffic collision in Markethill, police confirmed on Sunday evening.

The Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill is currently closed.

Police said road-users should avoid the area and in particular, HGV drivers should note that the diversions in place are not suitable for their vehicles and they should seek an alternative route.

