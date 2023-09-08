Markethill road closure following traffic collision
A section of a road in the Markethill area has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement issued shortly after 8.30am on Friday, the PSNI said part of the Gosford Road outside Markethill is currently closed.
The closure is in place near Mullaghbrack Road with a diversion through Hamiltonsbawn. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.