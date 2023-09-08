Register
Markethill road closure following traffic collision

A section of a road in the Markethill area has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:40 BST
In a statement issued shortly after 8.30am on Friday, the PSNI said part of the Gosford Road outside Markethill is currently closed.

The closure is in place near Mullaghbrack Road with a diversion through Hamiltonsbawn. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.

