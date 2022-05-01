May bank holiday: Translink announces timetable changes

Anyone planning to use public transport is advised to check arrangements for their journey in advance.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan said: “We are offering hassle-free ways to travel with our attractive, every day fare offers, whether you’re planning a short trip or a couple of journeys over the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Families travelling with us can avail of special discounts including our Family and Friends tickets which allow unlimited travel on all Translink services for up to two adults and four children, costing £22.

Translink has announced changes to timetables for Monday, May 2.

“It can be purchased from any main station or from a bus driver. iLink cards give unlimited day travel on all buses and trains across Northern Ireland. Day return fares on Goldliner and NI Railways are 1/3 off after 9.30am and special Bus Rambler tickets are available for journeys taken after 9.15am.”

David Cowan added that timetables on Monday (May 2) will operate slightly differently to regular weekday timetables.

“NI Railways and Enterprise trains will operate a Saturday timetable, while Ulsterbus / Goldliner and Metro / Glider will work to a holiday schedule,” he said.