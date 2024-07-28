Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are advising motorists both lanes of the M1 have now reopened on Sunday (July 28) afternoon.

The road had been closed in both directions after a serious traffic collision, reported just before 7.00am.

Initially, the MI was reopened to Belfast-bound traffic but now the Lisburn-bound section has re-opened too.

