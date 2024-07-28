MI reopens in both directions after earlier closure due to serious traffic collision
Police are advising motorists both lanes of the M1 have now reopened on Sunday (July 28) afternoon.
The road had been closed in both directions after a serious traffic collision, reported just before 7.00am.
Initially, the MI was reopened to Belfast-bound traffic but now the Lisburn-bound section has re-opened too.
In a statement, the PSNI thanked motorists for their patience while they responded to the incident.
